Golf: Covid-positive Ko pulls out of Saudi Ladies International

(REUTERS) - Defending champion Lydia Ko has withdrawn from next week's Saudi Ladies International after testing positive for Covid-19, tournament organisers said on Saturday (March 12).

The world No. 3, who became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games last year, has been replaced by American golfer Angel Yin.

New Zealander Ko is in isolation after testing positive following last week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, where she finished tied for 23rd.

The third edition of the Saudi Ladies International, which is part of the Ladies European Tour, will be hosted at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from March 17 to 20 and has a purse of US$1 million (S$1.36 million).