Golf: Choo Tze Huang ends four-year drought with win in Singapore Pro Series Invitational

SINGAPORE - Choo Tze Huang ended a four-year title drought on Thursday (March 25) by narrowly winning the first leg of the Singapore Pro Series Invitational and claiming the winner's cheque for $3,000.

He closed with a one-over 72 to finish on 141 at the 36-hole event presented by Fintech Alliance Global (FTAG), one stroke ahead of fellow golf professional Jesse Yap (72) at the Sentosa Golf Club (SGC).

Not including charity events, this was the 34-year-old Choo's first tournament win since he bagged the Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series in Batam in March 2017.

It was a nerve wrecking finish at the Serapong Course as he bogeyed the 18th hole and watched on as flightmate Yap miss a birdie putt that would have given him the victory.

Choo, who embarked on a fitness regimen since June and lost 16kg to weigh 88kg now, said: "It was close as different players caught up through the round, but I was lucky I never lost the lead and managed to hang on for the win.

"I felt I swung good under pressure and held myself up well mentally."

He is planning to compete on the Japan Golf Tour and Japan Challenge Tour from May, and the result is a big morale booster.

"I'm very happy with the win and this gives me confidence that changes to my game are paying off. Hopefully, this is the first of many wins in 2021," he added.

The Singapore Invitational consists of eight legs held at two venues Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) and SGC from March to January next year, and has a total prize purse of $94,800.

The next leg will be held at TMCC's Tampines Course on May 3-4.

Eighteen Singapore pros and six local amateurs will compete over two days (36 holes) for the $10,600 prize in each leg. Each event will count towards the 'Race to FTAG Cup', where the winner of the Order of Merit will receive a bonus of $10,000.

The competition is also a mixed-event gender that sees some of the nation's top female players taking on their male counterparts.

For national development squad player Daryl Low, 16, this was a good opportunity to test himself against the country's best golfers as he prepares for the SEA Games qualifiers which start in June.

Daryl, who recorded the day's low round of 69 and finished seventh at 146, said: "This series is a good opportunity for us amateurs to play against and learn from the pros.



"I've learnt to take golf shot by shot, instead of focusing on the scores, and that really helped me improve on my performance from the first round.

"While I may miss some legs due to my preparation for the 'O' Levels Chinese exams, I'm still looking forward to play in as many legs as I can as I work towards the big goal of qualifying for the SEA Games this year."