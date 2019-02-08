Golf chiefs clarify new caddie rule

LOS ANGELES • Golf chiefs on Wednesday clarified new rules on caddie alignment following separate incidents at recent events which saw two players controversially hit with stroke penalties.

China's Li Haotong got a two-shot penalty at the Dubai Desert Classic while Denny McCarthy received an identical sanction at the Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Both incidents arose from confusion over the application of Rule 10.2b(4), which governs where a caddie may stand when a player is making a stroke.

The new rule, introduced this season, bars caddies from standing behind a golfer once the player has begun to address his ball.

Although The R&A later said Li was correctly sanctioned in line with the rules, McCarthy's penalty was revoked after tournament officials said other players had not been punished for the same offence.

The R&A and the United States Golf Association (USGA) sought to clarify and said that if a player backs away from taking a stance, he was not now "considered to have begun a stance for the stroke".

"Therefore, a player can now back away from his or her stance anywhere on the course and avoid a breach of Rule 10.2b(4) if the caddie had been standing in a location behind the ball," a statement said.

Players would also be punished only if a caddie was "deliberately" aware that a player was entering a stance to take a stroke and was standing "on or close" to the line of play behind the ball.

"Experience has taught us that introducing a new rule requires us to balance patience with a willingness to act quickly when necessary," Thomas Pagel, the USGA's senior managing director of governance, said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE