Golf: Catriona Matthew and Muni He join elite field at HSBC Women's World Championship

SINGAPORE - Major winner Catriona Matthew and up-and-coming LPGA rookie Muni He are set to compete in the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club from Feb 28 to March 3 after receiving sponsor's invites.

Since the start of the event in 2008, Matthew has competed in nine editions and her best finish was eighth in 2011.

The 49-year-old Scot who won the 2009 British Open and is competing in her 24th consecutive year on tour, said: "I'm excited to return to Singapore to compete and I am very grateful to HSBC for this invite.

"It is such a great event in one of my favourite cities with a world-class field gathered so I am looking forward to what will be a fantastic week.

"I have been working hard on my game and am feeling refreshed after the Christmas break so can't wait to return to Sentosa later this month."

Joining Matthew is 19-year-old He, China's newest player on the LPGA circuit.

As a rookie on the Symetra Tour in 2018, she recorded two top-10 finishes, including her maiden win in the inaugural Prasco Charity Championship. After earning her exemption into the inaugural LPGA Q-Series, He successfully earned her LPGA card through the LPGA Qualifying Tournament.

"To be given the opportunity to compete against the world's best golfers so early on in my career is just a dream come true," said He.

"As an Asian player, I'm looking forward to competing in what many describe as 'Asia's Major' and hopefully lining up alongside my childhood idol Feng Shanshan."

The duo join a stellar 63-player field that boasts a total of 20 major winners who have won 33 Major titles between them. Along with current World No. 1 Ariya Juntanugarn, there are six former World No. 1s competing this year. Singapore is represented by qualifier Amanda Tan.

HSBC Singapore group general manager and CEO Tony Cripps said: "We're thrilled to have Catriona Matthew, Muni He and Amanda Tan join us at the 12th edition of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

"Matthew is a true legend of the sport and a remarkable ambassador to the game of golf, while both He and Tan serve as great inspiration to young players that they can make such a breakthrough in this challenging sport through hard work and determination.

"We've got yet another fantastic field for this year's tournament and can't wait to see the action get underway at Sentosa Golf Club later this month."

For more information on the HSBC Women's World Championship 2019, visit the tournament website at www.hsbcgolf.com/women