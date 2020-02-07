Golf: Canadian Taylor grabs Pebble Beach Pro-Am lead, while holder Mickelson ends strongly with three birdies

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Canada's Nick Taylor launched his round with an eagle and capped it with two birdies to seize the first-round lead in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday (Feb 6) with an eight-under 63.

Taylor, chasing his second US PGA Tour title after the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2014, did not put a foot wrong on the par-71 Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula, one of three in use over the first three rounds along with the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links and par-72 Spyglass Hill.

"I drove it really nice today," Taylor said. "Obviously, playing 10 it's a gettable par-five to start the day.

"So hit two great shots there (to) about four feet, I made eagle, so it was a nice start.

"And then I think I almost hit every fairway today, so I really had good numbers coming into a lot of greens, had chances, made some nice putts in the middle of my round to kind of keep it going and finished two great shots, a five-iron and three-iron on the last two holes to set up two birdies there.

"So tee to green was great and made some putts."

Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson opened his title defence with a four-under 68 at Spyglass Hill.

The 49-year-old left-hander surged into contention with three birdies to end his round, although after failing to birdie any of the par-fives he departed with regrets.

"I let a lot of opportunities slide," he said. "But I shot a four-under par round and it's not going to hurt me."

Americans Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert shared second on six-under.

Cantlay had nine birdies at Spyglass Hill and was more than satisfied despite three bogeys.

"I drove the ball well. I had a lot of short irons coming into the greens," he said. "I played the par-fives good on the front and then made that bogey there on 14 and got a little mud. But all in all, played really well, made some putts, and I'm really happy with the start."

Seiffert had an eagle and four birdies in a bogey-free effort at Pebble Beach, where the tournament concludes on Sunday.

A group of eight players on five-under included Charley Hoffman, who holed out from the fairway for an eagle at the fourth hole at Spyglass Hill.