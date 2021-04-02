Golf: Camilo Villegas leads after opening round of Texas Open

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Colombia's Camilo Villegas chipped in for birdie on his final hole on Thursday (April 1), and he holds a two-shot lead after the first round of the Texas Open in San Antonio.

Villegas fired an eight-under 64 at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course.

Cameron Tringale and South Korea's Sung Kang each shot 66.

Texas native Jordan Spieth, South Korea's Noh Seung-yul and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama are tied for fourth place at 67.

Scottie Scheffler, Tom Hoge and Colombia's Sebastian Munoz each shot 68 to tie for seventh place.

Villegas, 39, owns four career PGA Tour wins, but none since the 2014 Wyndham Championship.

He opened play on Thursday with his lone bogey of the day, at the 10th hole, then logged four birdies before making the turn. On the front nine, he ran off four consecutive birdies from No. 2 to No. 5 before closing his round dramatically.

"You know what, some days the hole is a little bit big and that was the case today," he said. "I played really good, but I also got a couple nice breaks. Made a couple good par saves and overall it was very solid.

"Obviously you don't shoot eight under not playing good. No, I'm excited. I like this place. But it's only Thursday, so we've just got to keep patient, keep doing what we're doing and have fun out there."

The round represented a departure in form for Villegas, who has made just one cut in the past seven events he has entered. He did, however, finish tied for eighth in the Honda Classic two weeks ago in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

"We're focused on the process," he said. "The last few years, I've been up and down with many things, but you know what?

"We keep showing up ... and put in hours and have fun with the process. Then the results start showing up. I played nicely at Honda a couple weeks ago and hopefully we can build off that and keep playing like I did today."