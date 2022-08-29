Golf: Cameron Young says he's sticking with PGA Tour over LIV

(REUTERS) - Cameron Young, the favourite to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, confirmed to reporters on Sunday (Aug 28) in Atlanta that he will not defect to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

"Frankly, I have decided to stay," Young said, after shooting a final-round 69 at the Tour Championship and finishing in 19th place at 10 under.

"So I don't know, it's a really difficult situation, because it's not really anything anyone wanted to happen. I think it wasn't meant to be this hostile between the two."

Young, 25, rose to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking entering this week, thanks to a season that featured seven top-three finishes - though not yet a victory.

That included his solo second finish at The British Open in July.

Young called LIV "the elephant in the room for everyone" in the world of golf.

The Saudi-funded series is set to announce a new collection of signings ahead of their next tournament in Boston from Sept 2 to 4 .

Young also didn't downplay his curiosity about LIV.

"Frankly, throughout the whole process with them, I was very interested," he said.

"I think they have a bunch of good ideas and are doing some cool stuff.

With some of the changes coming (to the PGA Tour), that's kind of what really helped me decide to kind of stay and pursue those goals that I have for myself, like making a Presidents Cup team and a Ryder Cup team and winning a Major, when all of that is just uncertain if you go."

Young was included among 22 of the PGA Tour's golfers who met with Tiger Woods last week in Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss the tour's future and what the top players could do to strengthen it.

They came away with an agreement to play the top 17 tournaments - the four Majors, The Players Championship and 12 so-called "elevated" PGA Tour events - each year so fans know when to expect to see the best players in the game compete.