Golf: Bryson DeChambeau takes Dell title in Boston to stake Ryder Cup claim

NORTON, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Bryson DeChambeau clinched back-to-back wins in the FedEx Cup play-off series here Monday (Sept 3), sealing victory in the Dell Technologies Championship to all but guarantee himself a place on the United States Ryder Cup team.

DeChambeau, 24, bagged his second win in little over a week, after shooting a four-under 67 to claim victory by two strokes at TPC Boston.

It was a disappointing day for Abraham Ancer, who had started the final round with a one-shot lead as he aimed to become the first Mexican player in 40 years to win a US PGA Tour title.

Ancer carded a closing 73 to finish five off the lead.

England's Justin Rose took second place with a three-under 68 that left him on 14 under for the tournament, one shot clear of Australia's Cameron Smith in third.

Florida-based DeChambeau had stormed to a four-shot success in last week's Northern Trust in New Jersey and has stretched his lead in the FedEx Cup series.

DeChambeau's sensational form means he is almost certain to be handed one of the three "captain's pick" slots for the Ryder Cup which will be revealed by US skipper Jim Furyk on Tuesday.

Phil Mickelson, who is also expected to earn one of the captain's picks, also reminded Furyk of his credentials with a magnificent closing day 63 for a 10-under total.

Tiger Woods, whose return to form is also expected to see him named to one of the three Ryder Cup places on Tuesday, struggled with a final day 71 to finish at seven-under for the tournament.