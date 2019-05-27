Golf: Bronte Law wins 'biggest fight of my life' to capture first LPGA Tour title and wants more trophies

WASHINGTON (AFP) - England's Bronte Law sees her first US LPGA Tour title as the beginning of something much bigger.

The 24-year-old golfer got off to a hot start with four birdies on the front nine, then delivered the knockout blow with another birdie on No. 16 to win the Pure Silk tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia, by two strokes on Sunday (May 26).

"This was the biggest fight of my life," said Law, who closed with a final round of four-under 67 for her wire-to-wire win.

She finished with a 17-under 267 total, holding off a hard-charging field that included Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and Nasa Hataoka. The trio tied for second at 15-under on the Kingsmill Resort course.

Law, who is in her third season on the Tour, said this is just the start of her trophy collection.

"I came in this week with the sole intention of getting one better. It feels really good," she said.

Law got some breaks on Sunday - including one where Sweden's Sagstrom almost holed out on the 18th with an eagle but the ball hit the pin and cup and rolled back 20 feet.

But she said hard work, not luck, got her to where she is.

"I don't believe in destiny. I believe in hard work and determination. I stayed so focused out there and my caddie did good job of keeping me calm," she said.

Sagstrom shot 66, Canada's Henderson 68 and Japan's Hataoka 69.

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea shot 68 and finished tied with four players way back at eight under.

Defending champion and world No. 4 Ariya Jutanugarn carded a disappointing one-over 72 and ended joint 43rd at four under.

The Thai will be defending again this week at the US Women's Open at Charleston, South Carolina.