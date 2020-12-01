Golf: Brittany Lincicome withdraws from US Women's Open tune-up after Covid-19 positive test

MIAMI (AFP) - Two-time Major winner Brittany Lincicome has withdrawn from this week's LPGA Volunteers of America Classic in Dallas after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 35-year-old American hopes to be able to return in time for next week's final Major of the season, the 75th US Women's Open on Dec 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

"Although I have been very cautious, unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19," Lincicome said in an Instagram post.

"My husband and baby girl are both negative. I am now self-isolating and working on contact tracing with all those I have been in contact with. I have mild symptoms but am very disappointed to have to withdraw from the Volunteers of America Classic.

"I will be isolating at home until it is safe to resume my schedule. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to when I can return to playing on tour."

This week's event was the final tune-up for the US Women's Open and the following week's season-ending Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Meanwhile, organisers of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open said the event will be staged next month at Torrey Pines without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit Century Club of San Diego will stage the event from Jan 28-31 at the famed Southern California layout where Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open.

"We recognise that Covid-19 requires dramatic modifications to the operations of our annual event," said Century Club chief executive Marty Gorsich. "The safety and well-being of everyone affiliated with the Farmers Insurance Open and our community remains our top priority."

Australia's Marc Leishman is the reigning champion of the event, having defeated Spain's Jon Rahm, the 2017 winner, by a stroke last year at Torrey Pines.