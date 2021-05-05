Golf: Brendon Todd out of Wells Fargo after positive Covid-19 test

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - American golfer Brendon Todd has withdrawn from this week's Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday (May 4).

The 35-year-old, chasing his first tournament victory since claiming two PGA Tour wins in November 2019, will be replaced by first alternate JJ Spaun.

"Todd will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period," the PGA Tour said.

The Wells Fargo tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday.