Golf: Brandt Snedeker leads by three at rain-hit Wyndham Championship with third round halted

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Brandt Snedeker, who launched his Wyndham Championship campaign with a scintillating first-round 59, maintained a three-shot lead when play was halted in the weather-hit third round on Saturday (Aug 18).

Snedeker, who became just the ninth golfer to post a sub-60 round on the US PGA Tour on Thursday, stayed atop the leaderboard with a second-round 67.

He got going early on Saturday, rolling in a 60-foot birdie putt at the second hole at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and adding a 10-foot birdie at the fifth.

He was two-under for the round, and 16-under for the tournament through seven holes when thunderstorms halted play.

Tour officials were all set to send players back out when more storms moved through, prompting them to call a halt.

Snedeker was preparing himself for a long day on Sunday.

"The physical side, we're used to," Snedeker said. "Just, you mentally get fatigued and fried and make some mistakes. The key for tomorrow - make sure I don't do that."

American Brian Gay was Snedeker's closest pursuer. He was 13-under for the tournament through 12 holes with four birdies and an eagle at the par-five fifth, where he drained a 10-footer.

Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan got as low as 13-under with birdies at the fourth and fifth holes, but he gave a shot back at the seventh and was tied at 12-under with Trey Mullinax, Keith Mitchell and D.A. Points when play was halted.

In all, 30 players failed to complete the third round. They were to return on Sunday morning, with the fourth round to follow.

Michael Thompson was the leader in the clubhouse after a third-round 63 put him on 11-under 199.