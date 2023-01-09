Golf: Birdie blitz and eagle lift Rahm to Kapalua victory as Morikawa suffers meltdown

LOS ANGELES - Jon Rahm fired nine birdies and an eagle in a 10-under 63 on Sunday to surge past a faltering Collin Morikawa and win the Tournament of Champions by two strokes.

Rahm trailed third-round leader Morikawa by nine after a bogey at the first hole, and two-time Major winner Morikawa had pushed his six-shot overnight lead to seven after his third birdie of the day at the sixth.

Spain’s Rahm, however, poured it on and Morikawa cracked, allowing the Spaniard to capture his eighth US PGA Tour title with a 24-under total of 265 on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

Morikawa, whose bogeys at the 14th, 15th and 16th were his first of the week, carded a one-under 72 for a 25-under 267 total.

Rahm said he would never have dreamt after his opening bogey that he would walk off the 72nd green with a three-shot lead.

“At that point, it’s not like winning is really that in mind,” he said. “You’ve just got to get to work and start making birdies, and that’s what I did.”

He drained a 12-footer for birdie at the second, then birdied the fourth, fifth and sixth before punctuating his outward run with a birdie at the ninth.

“That stretch of four through six, birdying nine, allowed me to get into a rhythm,” Rahm said.

But the real push came later, when he picked up five strokes in four holes with birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th and an eagle at the par-five 15th.

The run started with a two-foot birdie at No. 12. After a 13-footer at No. 13, he tapped in at No. 14.

After he rolled in an 11-foot eagle putt at No. 15 to get within one stroke of Morikawa, “that’s when I started thinking about it,” Rahm said.

He could not get a 10-foot birdie attempt to drop at No. 16, and he got a scare when he missed the green at No. 17 but got up and down for par before closing with a birdie at the par-five 18th.

Morikawa could not respond.