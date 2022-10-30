Golf: Australia’s Harrison has so much to Crowe about

SINGAPORE - Australian Harrison Crowe overcame a poor first nine with a composed run to the finish to claim the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship title at the Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi on Sunday.

With the victory, Crowe, who turned 21 earlier this month, secured a ticket to the US Masters in Augusta and the 151st British Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023.

Lost for words as he was still soaking in the majestic triumph, the excited Crowe could manage just one word when asked how he felt: “Goosebumps.”

Perseverance would be the right word to describe Crowe’s success for the champion squandered the overnight two-shot lead following three bogeys on the way out, and once trailed China’s Bo Jin by three strokes on the inward journey.

But four birdies in five holes and some close missed putts by Bo saw the Australian to a grand triumph, helped by some serious advice from his dad Tony for his 72.

In fact, Bo’s biggest slip was when, with a stroke lead, the Chinese star - who bagged an eagle earlier - hit his tee-shot on the 129-yard par-three island green 17th hole into water and scrambled to a double-bogey while Crowe played par.

Buoyed by the one-shot advantage, Crowe fashioned out a difficult par on the finishing hole after “cooking” his approach way beyond the green into the thick rough near water.

However, a superb chip and a grand putt from four feet saw him seal the victory with his 13-under 275 total over Bo, who shot 71.

In tied-third were Australian Jeff Guan (69) and Japan’s Ryuta Suzuki (73) on nine-under 279.

Singapore’s leading golfer James Leow struggled to a 74 with two birdies and four bogeys and ended on 284 to finish joint-20th.

Selected scores

291: Ryan Ang (75, tied-41st )

298: Brandon Han (72, tied-49th).