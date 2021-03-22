Golf: Aussie Matt Jones breaks 'tough' seven-year barren spell with Honda Classic triumph

(REUTERS) - Australian Matt Jones won the Honda Classic on Sunday (March 21) to end a seven-year drought on the PGA Tour and turn the page on what he said was at times a challenging stretch in his career.

The Sydney-born golfer's sole previous tour victory came at the 2014 Houston Open, where he edged out Matt Kuchar in the first hole of a play-off with a 42-yard chip in for birdie.

He did not allow it to be as close at PGA National in Florida on Sunday, firing a final-round two-under 68 for a 12-under 268 total to win by five strokes over Brandon Hagy, who finished alone in second place after a 66 in the final round.

Chase Seiffert (64), Brendan Steele (65), Denny McCarthy (67), Russell Henley (68) and Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan (70) all finished in a tie for third at 274. Seiffert had the low round of the day.

"I've had some tough times between then and now," the 40-year-old Jones said while fighting back tears.

"Sorry, pretty emotional. Seven years. I just worked hard. I worked hard with my coach back in Australia Gary and it has finally paid off."

Sunday's win guarantees Jones entry into next month's Masters, the first Major of the year.

He should arrive in Augusta brimming with confidence after the superb ball-striking display he put on over the last four days.

"To be honest, I struck it amazing," he said.

"I have a funny text that I sent someone. Because I was hitting it pretty good on Tuesday, Wednesday, I said that if someone beats me this week, they have cheated.

"I was pretty confident going into the week, which is not normal for me.

"I can go prep for Augusta, which is nice. Last time I had four days to prepare and it was a bit tough, so I'm looking forward to it."

The Masters begins on April 8.

On Sunday, defending champion Im Sung-jae of South Korea finished in a five-way tie for eighth place at 275, after closing with an even-par 70.

Zach Johnson also was at five under, also following a 70.

Aaron Wise, who was the outright leader after the second round, struggled for the second consecutive day and finished in a six-way tie for 13th place at 276. He opened with consecutive six-under 64s to lead at the midway point, but had a 75 on Saturday to go along with a 73 on Sunday.