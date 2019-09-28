Golf: Aussie Blake Windred part of four-way tie for lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur, S'pore's James Leow three back

SHANGHAI (AP) - Blake Windred of Australia ended a rough back nine on Saturday (Sept 28) with a five-foot birdie to salvage a two-over 74 and join a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of golf's Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Ren Yonezawa of Japan had the lead until missing a short par putt on the par-five 18th. He shot a 73.

They were at eight-under 208, along with Chinese Taipei's Liu Yung-hua and Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan, who both shot 69 at Sheshan International.

Six others were within three of the lead, including Singapore's James Leow, who stayed in contention despite carding a 72, after rounds of 68 and 69.

The entire Singapore contingent made the cut - Hiroshi Tai (75) is joint-16th on 214, Low Wee Jin (73) is tied-32nd on 220 and Wong Qi Wen (73) is tied-40th on 222, while Lucius Toh (78, 230) and Joshua Ho (79, 230) are joint-58th and joint-61st respectively .

In the previous 10 editions of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, there had never been a tie after 54 holes. Now there are four sharing the lead, with plenty more poised to win the tournament and earn exemptions to the Masters and British Open.

Windred, who tied the tournament record with a 63 in the first round, was happy to be part of the mix after the way his round was going. "What I can take away from today is that it wasn't my best performance at all, but I was quite happy with my attitude on the golf course and when I rolled that birdie putt in on the last," he said.

"On the last tee, I was seven under and I didn't feel great mentally. But I told myself that there's another day and another opportunity to shoot a low score and take home the trophy.

"That kind of pumped me up a little bit, and then I was in the right space to make a birdie on the last."

Defending champion Takumi Kanaya of Japan shot a 68 to get within one shot of the leaders and is tied with South Korea's Lee Won-jun (66).

China's Lin Yuxin Lin of China, who won the Asia-Pacific two years ago, shot 71 and was two shots behind with Lee Jun-min (75) of Korea.

Yonezawa, a 20-year-old who attends the same Tokyo university as Kanaya and two-time Asia-Pacific winner Hideki Matsuyama, has the best form going into the final day.

He has finished among the top four in six of his last eight tournaments, and he has won three times this year. He was runner-up at the Asia-Pacific Open Diamond Cup on the Japan Golf Tour, which would have earned him a spot in the British Open.

Now he can earn his way to Royal St George's next year by winning, along with a tee time at Augusta National in April.

"I am in a good position," Yonezawa said. "I just need to work on my short-range putting today and I think I should be ready for the battle tomorrow."