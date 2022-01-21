Golf: American Sihwan Kim fires 66, three clear at halfway stage of Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - American Sihwan Kim has played near-perfect golf over the first two days of the SMBC Singapore Open, building up a three-shot lead on Friday (Jan 21) at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The 33-year-old fired a five-under 66 to go alongside his opening 67 and sits at nine-under 133 at the Serapong Course.

Aside from a wobble on the 444-yard, par-four sixth hole where he made a double bogey, the world No. 438 has looked in control of his swing.

South Korean Kim Joo-hyung is second after he signed for a second straight 68, sitting on 136. The 19-year-old is the Asian Tour's Order of Merit leader and won last week's Singapore International at Tanah Merah Country Club.

Overnight co-leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai looked to be in control of the tournament, pulling two clear at seven-under after two early birdies in the morning. But after going bogey-free for the first 28 holes, disaster struck as he dropped six shots on his back nine. His 73 left him on three-under 139.

Compatriot and Thai teen prodigy Ratchanon Chantananuwat, 14, struggled to a 74 and was even-par 142.

England's Paul Casey, at world No. 27 is the highest ranked player here and showed his battling qualities with a 68, eight shots better than the 76 he posted on Thursday, his first competitive round of the year after a two-month break. He was on two-over 144, just enough to make the weekend.

Casey, 44, said: "Yesterday the course had some teeth and the wind was difficult. But I played some poor golf, three dropped shots in the closing holes was pretty criminal. So I had a lot of work to do today and I'm proud of the way I played."

Singaporeans Nicklaus Chiam (75, 144) and Koh Deng Shan (76, 145) also made the cut.

Some notable names who missed out though were former Singapore Open champions Jyoti Randhawa (74, 146) and Zaw Moe (76, 147) as well as local veteran Mardan Mamat (77, 150).

The US$1.25 million (S$1.69 million) tournament is the season-finale of the pandemic-delayed Asian Tour's 2019-2022 campaign.