Golf: American Nelly Korda wins first LPGA title in Taiwan by two shots from Minjee Lee

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - American golfer Nelly Korda shot a flawless four-under 68 in the final round to win her maiden LPGA Tour title by two strokes at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship on Sunday (Oct 28).

The 20-year-old daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda and younger sister of five-time tour winner Jessica shared the overnight lead with local hope Hsu Wei-ling (74). But two birdies and an eagle were enough to win her the title on 13-under 275 for the tournament.

Australia's world No. 5 Minjee Lee birdied her last two holes for a sizzling 66 and second place on 11-under at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club.

World No. 9 Feng Shanshan and compatriot rookie Liu Yu withdrew before the tournament after being told they should not play by someone "high up" in China, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.