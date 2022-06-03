Golf: American Mina Harigae shoots 64 to edge out amateur for US Women's Open lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) - American Mina Harigae fired a stunning seven-under 64 to seize a one-stroke lead over shock Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad after Thursday's (June 2) opening round of the 77th US Women's Open.

Harigae made nine birdies against two bogeys to finish one off the tournament record after Lindblad led much of the day at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

"I was confident that as long as I could hit it where I needed to, then it would be a pretty good day," Harigae said. "But I didn't think it would be this good of a day."

The 32-year-old American, whose parents are from Japan, was one off the US Women's Open 18-hole record of 63 by Helen Alfredsson from 1994.

Lindblad, a 22-year-old student from Louisiana State University, shot the lowest score by an amateur in tournament history. She needed only 26 putts.

"I hit a few shots close to the pin, and then my putting was great," she said. "Made a few par saves and made a few putts for birdies. It just worked from fairway to green."

Their rounds marked the first time since 1999 that two players had shot 65 or better in the Major, which is known for its harsh rough and lightning-fast greens.

Australian Minjee Lee, last month's LPGA Founders Cup winner, shared third on 67 with American Ryann O'Toole and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist.

Harigae, who has never won an LPGA title, had her best Major finishes, a share of 13th, at last year's Women's British Open and the 2020 Women's PGA Championship.

"I'm just going to do the same thing as today, one shot at a time," she said of her early Friday start in round two with the lead. "Try to hit as many greens as I can because I'm really confident with my putting right now."

She opened with back-to-back birdies, added two more at the fourth and sixth holes and closed the front nine with another birdie, defying the tricky Pine Needles greens.

"You have to hit it in the right spots because if you don't, the greens are kind of turtle back so you get to roll off," she said.