Golf: 700 golfers raise $1.3m at SICC May Day event

SINGAPORE - The sick, the elderly, the children with special needs, the hungry and the community are among the 13 beneficiaries who stand to gain following the SICC May Day Charity golf event on Saturday (May 1).

More than 700 golfers teed off over two sessions at the Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC) four courses at the event's Golden Jubilee Year. A total of $1.3 million has been raised through sponsorship, donations, sale of flights and pledges.

Of the four courses, the composite nine-hole layout at the Island location, which provided a prelude to the new 27-hole redevelopment project, received overwhelming response.

President Halimah Yacob, the charity's patron, said: "Congratulations on the May Day Charity Jubilee year celebrations. I am heartened by SICC's continuous commitment to this fund-raising initiative.

"Your efforts have helped spread kindness and cheer to those in need, especially so during these challenging times of Covid-19.

"I would like to thank SICC, all donors, sponsors and everyone who has contributed for their generosity and support for SICC May Day Charity 2021."

In his welcome address, SICC club captain and organising chairman Vincent Wee reflected on the progress of the SICC May Day Charity, which started out as a group of golfers raising funds for the underprivileged.

The SICC May Day Charity drive is an annual tradition which began in 1972 with some golfers coming together to raise funds through a golf game.

It has since evolved into a club-wide effort involving all other sports and interest groups in fringe fund-raising activities.

Besides the charity golf tournament and corporate sponsorships, other fringe activities by its food and beverage, lifestyle and sports activities are organised throughout the month.

Commemorative items such as reusable face masks and polo shirts are on sale to members and the public.

The Island Driving Range was open to the public for a rare look into the members-only club in Singapore. A "walk-a-jog" event to be held on the Sime Course aims to give members and their guests a chance to commemorate the 18-hole course before its land lease expires.

The event has raised more than $22 million in total to support social service programmes, benefiting large sections of the underprivileged.