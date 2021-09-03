Give DeChambeau a break, say rivals

LOS ANGELES • Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay both said they feel some sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau following the American's most recent run-in with a heckling fan.

Cantlay defeated DeChambeau in a six-hole play-off at last week's BMW Championship. As he walked to the clubhouse, DeChambeau reportedly confronted a fan who yelled, "Great job, Brooksy!"

It has become a common taunt lobbed by fans towards the 27-year-old, referencing his long-running feud with Brooks Koepka.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said this week that fans caught yelling "Brooksy" in future will be removed from events.

The incident is the latest in a long line of controversies for the embattled DeChambeau, who has had a number of run-ins with rules officials and is currently not speaking with portions of the media.

He also received backlash for criticising Cobra, the manufacturer of his driver.

"I certainly feel some sympathy for him because I certainly don't think that you should be ostracised or criticised for being different," McIlroy said on Wednesday ahead of this week's season-ending Tour Championship.

"I think we have all known from the start that Bryson is different and he is not going to conform to the way people want him to be. He is his own person. He thinks his own thoughts and everyone has a right to do that."

Cantlay agreed that DeChambeau is in a "tough situation".

"You don't want to see anybody have a bunch of people be against you or even be heckled," he said. "I think anybody that watches sports and sees someone being heckled, they don't like that inherently because if you imagine yourself as that person, it wouldn't feel good."

McIlroy also believes unruly fan behaviour more common in other sports has made its way to golf courses on the PGA Tour.

He is against behaviour that goes against the civility and respect that are hallmarks of the game, and has called for spectators to be more dignified.

"As golfers, I feel like we're held to a higher standard than other sports and other athletes and I think because of that the people that come to watch us play should be held to a higher standard as well," he said.

"There's no room in golf for people to abuse someone on the golf course when all they're trying to do is do their best and win a golf tournament and follow their dreams.

"That might sound a little stiff or snobby or whatever, but that's golf and we have traditions."

REUTERS