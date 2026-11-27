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SYDNEY – Nicolai von Dellingshausen holed out from the fairway for an albatross on the par-five 14th hole on Nov 27 for an eight-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the Australian PGA golf tournament.

The 33-year-old German player hit a 7-iron from 165m on the 14th and finished with a two-round total of 13-under 131 on The Lakes Golf Course.

“I didn’t even want to go for that flag because it was quite tucked away on the front right of the green, but the wind kept on pushing it to the right and it was the perfect number,” he said.

“It released... and disappeared and we were all very happy.”

Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin shot 65 and was in second place at 10-under 134.

Three-time Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith, who also shot 64 on Nov 27, was a stroke behind McKibbin in third. Smith is among eight players in the field who were with the now-defunct LIV Golf last year.

“It’s only Friday, so we’ve still got a couple days to go, but it’s nice to play the weekend,” Smith said.

“It’s nice to be in a position where I can compete and that’s where I need to be to make my game better is competing and being under the pump a little bit. I kind of got in a bit of a groove and a bit of a rhythm today.”

Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 25, had his par putt lip out on his final hole for a 68 and was seven strokes behind the leader.

Defending champion David Puig shot 70 and was at five-under in the tournament co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

Australian Haydn Barron, who had a two-stroke lead with a 64 after the first round, shot 75 on Nov 27 and was eight strokes off the lead. Adam Scott shot his second consecutive 71 and is at two-under 142. AP