Georgia Hall

Q&A
Q What is your favourite golf club in your bag and why?
A My driver because I hit the straightest and feel most comfortable with it.
Q Who is an athlete you admire?
A Serena Williams. Because she's the best tennis player ever and she battles any opinions other people have of her.
Q Who would play you in a movie?
A Angelina Jolie, because she's sophisticated and very pretty.
Q What do you love most about golf?
A You can never perfect it. One day, you can play really well and the next day you don't know what you're doing.
Q Which is your favourite golf course?
A Any one in Scotland - probably St Andrews.
Laura Chia