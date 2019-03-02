Georgia Hall

Q&A

Q What is your favourite golf club in your bag and why?

A My driver because I hit the straightest and feel most comfortable with it.

Q Who is an athlete you admire?

A Serena Williams. Because she's the best tennis player ever and she battles any opinions other people have of her.

Q Who would play you in a movie?

A Angelina Jolie, because she's sophisticated and very pretty.

Q What do you love most about golf?

A You can never perfect it. One day, you can play really well and the next day you don't know what you're doing.

Q Which is your favourite golf course?

A Any one in Scotland - probably St Andrews.

Laura Chia