Golf: Sergio Garcia will defend Singapore Open title

Crowd favourite Sergio Garcia will defend his title at the Jan 17-20 SMBC Singapore Open, the organisers confirmed yesterday.

The tournament, which will be played on the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, is jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation, and will have a prize fund of at least US$1 million (S$1.37 million).

The 38-year-old will be making his third successive appearance at the Singapore Open.

In January, the Spaniard lived up to his star billing by playing some exquisite golf to win by five strokes.

"It was great winning in Singapore earlier this year as a memorable 12 months for me came full circle," said Garcia, who won his first and only Major at the Masters in Augusta last year. "Things really started to happen after my debut in the SMBC Singapore Open at the start of 2017 and winning on my return was really big.

"(It) is a top-class event on a great golf course and I am pleased to be able to defend my title next year.

"Starting my golfing year in Singapore is definitely the way to go."

Singapore Golf Association president Ross Tan hailed Garcia and the star power he brings to the Singapore Open.

"It was wonderful that a Major champion of Garcia's stature added his name to the list of notables who have won the SMBC Singapore Open and it will be a pleasure to welcome him back as defending champion," he said.

"He is a true fan favourite and his play at this year's tournament was of an exceptionally high standard."

For a third straight season, the event will also be a part of the qualifying series for next year's British Open. The leading four non-exempt players will book their places for the July 18-21 tournament at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Garcia's best result this year came in a March purple patch. He took fourth place at the Valspar Championship, which was sandwiched by two World Golf Championships events - where he was joint-seventh in Mexico and joint-ninth at the Dell Technologies Matchplay.

He will play in next week's Ryder Cup as one of four wildcard picks despite recording just one top-10 finish since - joint-eighth in the French Open at Le Golf National, also the venue of the Europe-United States team matchplay event.