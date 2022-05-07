Garcia rant hints at move to Saudi-backed tour

WASHINGTON • Spain's Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, blurted out angry comments on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship that indicated that he could be planning to join the upstart LIV Golf series.

His comments came as he was searching for a lost ball following his tee shot at the par-five 10th hole on his way to an opening three-under 67 at TPC Potomac in suburban Washington.

The Spaniard pulled his tee shot into tall grass left of the fairway and found his ball after a lengthy search, but was told by a PGA Tour official that he had taken 90 seconds beyond the three-minute limit that rules allow to search for a missing ball.

After arguing that he had not started looking for the ball until he reached a certain area where he knew it landed, well after the official had started the clock, Garcia's frustration boiled over.

"I can't wait to leave this tour," the 42-year-old said.

"I can't wait to get out of here. Just a couple more weeks until I don't have to deal with you any more."

He went on to make par and later holed out from 161 yards to eagle the par-four 15th hole.

Garcia did not speak to reporters after his round and therefore there were no more details about his plans, but he looks set to leave the US-based PGA Tour for the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

According to reports, he is among at least 12 players who have requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in next month's inaugural LIV Golf event in London rather than the Canadian Open, that week's PGA Tour tournament.

The new rival series plans four more events later this year in the United States and has found support from six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, last year's PGA Championship winner.

Separately, US federal auditors probing Mickelson's role in an insider trading case found he had gambling losses of more than US$40 million (S$55.4 million) from 2010 to 2014, according to an excerpt from an unauthorised biography of the American golfer.