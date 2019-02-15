Garcia ashamed and sorry for Saudi tantrum

LOS ANGELES • Sergio Garcia on Wednesday apologised for his spectacular meltdown at the Saudi Arabia International two weeks ago, blaming his tantrum for "emotional, personal news" that he had received earlier in the week.

The Spaniard was thrown out of the tournament after damaging several putting greens in frustration and caught on camera wildly attacking a bunker after a poor shot at the Royal Greens course.

Speaking ahead of this week's Genesis Open in Los Angeles, the 2017 Masters champion admitted his behaviour was inexcusable.

"I received some very emotional, personal news earlier that week that didn't help," he told The Golf Channel. "It was in the back of my mind. As I became frustrated on the course, everything erupted.

"It's obviously something I feel ashamed of. I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am."

He did not divulge details of the news, saying only it was a mix of "some emotional and personal things going on and a little frustration with the greens".

He was kicked out of the European Tour event after reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed and other players complained Garcia had damaged six greens.

The Spaniard said he had snapped out of his rage during the round. He reportedly apologised to Reed and others following his expulsion.

"It hit me like on the 10th hole. I started thinking, 'What am I doing? Get your head back on top of your shoulders'," he said.

"I know I lost it. I feel terrible about it. I've been thinking about it for the last week, every day.

"I'm an emotional player. If I channel it the right way, it's amazing. If I channel it the wrong way, it's too extreme."

Garcia added that he had no issue with world No. 2 Brooks Koepka, who said Garcia acted like a child, adding: "You're 40, so you've got to grow up."

The duo are due to play next week at the World Golf Championship in Mexico City.

"I'm going to tell him I agree," Garcia said.

"But I don't agree with the age. I'm 39, not 40. But when I see him, I'll tell him I'm sorry."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS