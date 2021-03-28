Garcia aces in win over Westwood; Johnson out

WASHINGTON • Sergio Garcia aced the par-three fourth hole to beat Lee Westwood in a play-off on Friday and reach the WGC Matchplay Championship knockout rounds while the top-ranked Dustin Johnson departed.

Garcia, who sank a testy eight-foot par putt at the third to stay in the play-off, hit a nine-iron at the 160-yard fourth and never even saw it roll back into the cup at Austin (Texas) Country Club.

He said: "With the glare I couldn't see. I saw it bounce past the hole.

"When we heard the people go crazy, we knew it was in. That was a nice way to finish it."

He was among 16 who advanced to yesterday's first knockout matches, where he faced Canadian 48th seed Mackenzie Hughes.

Three of the bottom five seeds reached the weekend but the only top-16 player to advance was third seed Jon Rahm, who sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the second play-off hole to beat American 24th seed Ryan Palmer.

"It was not easy. He was the one playing the better golf," said Spain's Rahm. "The whole day felt like a play-off, but I hit a good shot on two and made the putt."

Masters champion Johnson lost 1-down to US 28th seed Kevin Na, who won three of the last four holes with birdies.

Na called Johnson back to the par-three 11th to complain the world No. 1 picked up before Na had conceded a six-inch putt, increasing tensions.

They halved the hole and no penalty was called but Johnson went into the water at the 12th on the way to losing.

In the women's LPGA Kia Classic, South Korean Park In-bee fired a three-under 69 to keep a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round. She reeled off four birdies against a lone bogey to stand on nine-under 135 at Aviara, north of San Diego.

Germany's Sophia Popov fired another 68 to be second on 136, with England's Mel Reid (70) third on 138, South Korea's eighth-ranked Kim Hyo-joo (72) fourth on 139 and Chinese Taipei's Hsu Wei-ling (69) fifth on 140.

Michelle Wie West, playing in her first competition since giving birth last year, lowered her score significantly but still did not come close to making the cut.

The 31-year-old shot 81-74 to wind up at 11-over 155.

