Furyk hints Tiger will be Ryder pick

ST LOUIS (Missouri) • It is a further nod towards the progress of Tiger Woods that it would now be a shock if he does not play at the Ryder Cup after the eight qualifying members of the United States team were unveiled on Monday.

Woods' hopes of a 15th Major title, which would have earned him an automatic berth in captain Jim Furyk's team, were doused by Brooks Koepka on Sunday, but a runner-up spot at the PGA Championship was sufficient to keep the 42-year-old at the front of the picture.

Koepka will be joined in France, where the Cup will take place at Le Golf National from Sept 28 to 30, by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.

And, with certainty attached to Woods' name as one of four wildcard picks, speculation is surrounding who will join him.

Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar are believed to be the names, for now, most prominent in Furyk's mind.

Everyone else, it seems, is talking about Woods.

"He's playing very well," Furyk said. "I realise Tiger is a story. I realise he's playing very well and I'm excited to see that. There's a lot of folks out there who probably think he can help us."

"What is important is how well Tiger has played. Sixth place at the (British) Open, second place at the PGA. His game is trending. So it's great to see him playing well."

Woods had already been confirmed as a non-playing vice-captain for the Americans, but should he take on a playing capacity, Furyk will select another assistant.

The former world No. 1, now 26th-ranked from beyond 1,200th in December, expressed his delight at how far he had come after the impact of back surgery last year, which rendered him unable to even swing a golf club.

"To be part of the Cup conversation, going from where I've come from to now, it has been pretty cool," he added.

