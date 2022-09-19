Furue stays bogey-free to share Portland lead

LOS ANGELES - Japan's Ayaka Furue fired a bogey-free, five-under 67 to match Americans Lilia Vu and Andrea Lee for the lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Portland Classic.

The 22-year-old from Kobe opened with a birdie, reeled off three in a row starting at the par-five fifth and added another at the 14th to leap into contention at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

Vu, Lee and Furue were on 13-under 203 after 54 holes. Vu, a 36-hole co-leader, shot 69 while Lee birdied three of the last five holes for 67.

One stroke off the pace on 204 were Australia's Hannah Green (68), Japan's Hinako Shibuno (66), South African Paula Reto (67) and Ecuador's Daniela Darquea (68).

"It's very important to play bogey-free golf," Furue said. "I believe it's more important than getting birdies, not having bogeys. So I'm very happy with that today."

Furue claimed her first LPGA Tour title in July at the Scottish Open after winning seven Japan Tour crowns. The first came as an amateur in 2019 and she won three each in 2020 and 2021.

Lee, 24, who like Vu is a former world amateur No. 1, opened and closed the front nine with birdies around another at the par-five fifth. She then birdied No. 14 and followed her lone bogey at the next with back-to-back birdies and a closing par to have a chance at her first LPGA Tour victory.

Vu, whose three 2021 developmental tour wins earned her a rookie LPGA spot this season, opened with a bogey and took another at No. 6 after a birdie at the fifth. But she followed with birdies at the par-five 10th and 12th holes and added back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.

