Furore over US$700 caddy fee at 2003 Singapore Masters

For seven days, Osman Juaini carried the bag of Zhang Lianwei at the 2003 Caltex Singapore Masters.

Hours after the China golfer won the US$150,030 (S$204,000) top prize, the part-time caddie received just US$700, in seven hundred-dollar bills, although the two did not make an agreement over payment.

There was a furore when news broke over the treatment of Osman, a storekeeper.

The title sponsor stepped in to give him a S$2,000 cheque in recognition of his contribution to Zhang's victory.

The player later sent him a cheque for another US$5,000 through the Asian Tour.

Zhang said later that it was all a misunderstanding, adding: "I had told my caddie that I would give him more. But it had to be later. Because at the time I had only US$700 on me."