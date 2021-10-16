'Fun' day at CJ Cup gives Streb first-round lead

LOS ANGELES • Robert Streb was having fun at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday and it was hardly surprising, as he played his first six holes in a blistering seven under en route to an 11-under 61 and a one-shot lead in the opening round.

Keith Mitchell made a late charge at Streb's lead and finished the afternoon with a 62 at The Summit Club.

Streb birdied the first two holes before reaching the green in two at the par-five third hole.

He buried a 12-foot eagle putt and pulled out three more birdies in a row before the stretch ended.

According to the PGA Tour, Streb and Brandt Snedeker in 2007 are the only two players in the ShotLink era to open a tournament seven under through six holes.

"It was going really well," the 34-year-old Streb, who is ranked 141st in the world, said of his opening burst, launched with a seven-foot birdie at the first followed by a six-foot birdie at the second.

"I've never had a start like that, so it was kind of fun.

"I was trying to stay in the moment as best I can and, I don't know, you just feel like you can start aiming at stuff.

"Things seemed to be going my way. Even that bogey, I almost made the putt, so it just went really well."

Streb, whose 61 marked a new career-low round, finished with 10 birdies, an eagle and a bogey.

He has two career victories, both of which came during the fall portion of the tour schedule.

Mitchell turned in a bogey-free card with 10 birdies, including five straight on Nos. 3 to 7.

He made six birdie putts of 13 feet or longer, the longest being a 24-footer at No. 12, and led the field in strokes gained putting after one round.

"It was great out there today. I really felt a lot better about my game than the last couple of weeks," he said.

"Spent a lot of time... Saturday, Sunday, Monday grinding. I needed it.

"Then my putting coach came out here this week, left today, but he helped me so much and it really, really showed today."

Harry Higgs birdied the 18th to wrap up a 64 for sole possession of third place.

Hudson Swafford, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Norway's Viktor Hovland all carded 65s for a tie for fourth.

A logjam at 66 included notable names like reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, fan favourite Rickie Fowler, Australia's Cameron Smith and England's Ian Poulter.

Multiple Major winners Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka joined a large tie at five under.

Normally played in South Korea as part of the tour's Asian swing, the CJ Cup is being played in Las Vegas for the second straight year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

