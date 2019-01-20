Fujimoto in pole position

Having been at the mercy of the weather for the past two days, Yoshinori Fujimoto was not expecting to finish his round again at the SMBC Singapore Open yesterday.

But finish he did, and with aplomb too, as the Japanese claimed a one-stroke lead at the tournament's three-quarter mark.

With the sun setting on the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course, the world No. 180 sank a birdie putt on the 18th for a five-under 66 and a 13-under 200 total (67-67-66), putting some daylight between himself and the chasing pack going into the final round today.

"I'm glad we managed to finish before play was suspended. I'm really tired now but at the same time I'm enjoying playing with the international players," said the 29-year-old, who shared a flight with world No. 24 Paul Casey and Thailand's Poom Saksansin.

"They played with good rhythm, so I had a good time watching them. Maybe that was why I was smiling all the time out there."

His play gave him even more reason to smile, with the highlight of his round an eagle on the par-five seventh hole, where a splendid approach shot set up a straightforward putt on the green.

"We all play golf to win but I like to enjoy myself, play good golf and put on a show for spectators too," said the mustachioed Fujimoto.

1

Yoshinori Fujimoto's eagle came on the par-five No. 7.

"It's been a while since I last won (in 2013). My family is back in Japan supporting me. I would like to give them some good news tomorrow."

It was good news on the weather front yesterday, with play at the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) event unaffected by delays for the first time in the week.

Half the field had returned in the morning to complete their second rounds, with Fujimoto playing 29 holes in total yesterday.

Playing the extra holes seemed to have helped Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (68-68-65) and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick (68-67-66) as well, with Jazz shooting the low round of the day.

LEADERBOARD

3RD RD (selected) 200 Yoshinori Fujimoto (Jpn) 67 67 66 201 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 68 68 65, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 68 67 66 203 Mun Do-yeob (Kor) 71 65 67, Paul Casey (Eng) 68 67 68, Chapchai Nirat (Tha) 67 70 66 204 Poom Saksansin (Tha) 65 70 69 206 Gunn Charoenkul (Tha) 68 71 67 207 Davis Love III (USA) 69 68 70, Prayad Marksaeng (Tha) 70 71 66, Shotaro Wada (Jpn) 66 70 71, Kim Si-hwan (USA) 70 67 70, Shaun Norris (Rsa) 69 68 70, Choi Ho-sung (Kor) 69 69 69, Prom Meesawat (Tha) 69 69 69 208 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn) 69 66 73, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 69 68 71 210 Johnson Poh (Sgp) 71 70 69 213 Dru Love IV (USA) 73 67 73

Both are one stroke adrift of Fujimoto on 201. South Korean Mun Do-yeob, Casey and Thailand's Chapchai Nirat are a further two strokes back on 203.

The 23-year-old Jazz revealed a unique strategy for alleviating the pressure on himself going into the last 18 holes, which start at 7.30am today: focus on getting one of four qualifying spots to July's The Open Championship instead of the win.

The top four finishers here not already exempt will earn berths for Royal Portrush.

"Yes, everybody wants to win and so do I. But there are a lot of good players out here. If you aim for the win, you put a lot of pressure on yourself," said the world No. 111.

"But if you aim for the Open, which is four spots, you just have to play your game, hit some good shots. Top four is doable if you don't make any mistakes.

"I learnt a lot last year (at the Open) when I made my Major debut, so it will be good to play there again."

SMBC SINGAPORE OPEN

Day 4: StarHub Ch201, noon