Freshmen do S'pore proud with US collegiate triumphs

It was double delight for the Singapore Golf Association on Saturday as two of its amateur golfers won collegiate events in the United States.

Within hours of Shayne Lim's success at The Players Club Invitational at Yorktown, Indiana, Hiroshi Tai triumphed after a play-off at the Maui Jim Invitational at the Outlaw Course in Desert Mountain, Arizona.

Shayne, 18, representing Taylor University, stole the show at the tournament, firing successive scores of 73, 72 and 69 to finish at two-under 214 - the only golfer among 60 participants to go sub-par in the three-round event.

The freshman's 214 was the second-best 54-hole score in programme history as she ended two strokes ahead of Cumberland University's Anna Krieger and Emma Hermansson.

Krieger shot 76, 71 and 69 while Hermansson shot 75, 71 and 70 for even-par 216 aggregates.

Georgia Tech freshman Tai edged out Arizona State's Michael Mjaaseth in the play-off after both returned 14-under 202 totals. Tai strung together rounds of 68, 68 and 66 while Mjaaseth shot 66, 69 and 67. Auburn University's Brendan Valdes was third on 204 (67, 67, 70).

Said Tai, 20: "It feels nice to get a win in my first college event.

"I felt some nerves on the play-off hole. But my highlight was making the 12-foot putt for birdie in the play-off. It was pretty flat and maybe a ball outside the left edge. I hit a solid putt and luckily it went in.

"I worked pretty hard these past few months but haven't really had a complete tournament of solid golf. So, these few rounds were nice.

"I have three more college events this semester, so hopefully I can qualify for those and play well."