Former world No. 1s add stardust to HSBC field

Multiple-Major champions and former world No. 1s Ko Jin-young, Park In-bee and Lydia Ko yesterday confirmed their participation in this year's HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (SGC).

Second-ranked Ko Jin-young dominated women's golf last season, winning five LPGA Tour titles, including the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

She claimed the Player of the Year award and topped the money list with more than US$3.5 million (S$4.7 million) in prize money.

The South Korean, 26, has never won in Singapore and her best result was joint-third in 2019. She will be aiming to end that unwanted record at the US$1.7 million tournament from March 3-6.

She said: "(Last year) was a great year for me and I finished off feeling really strong. I'll be looking to carry that form into 2022, so will be hoping for a good result in Singapore."

Compatriot Kim Hyo-joo, 26, is the defending champion and is seeking back-to-back triumphs at the HSBC event, something no player has managed since the inaugural edition in 2008.

In fact, only Park has managed to lift the trophy on more than one occasion, thanks to her victories in 2015 and 2017. She came close last year - when the competition made a comeback after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic - but finished joint-third, just two shots behind Kim.

No wonder the veteran, 33, is determined to make amends this year. The seven-time Major champion and world No. 4 said: "It's obviously a very special tournament for me and brings back many happy memories. I'm looking forward to it."

As part of the safe management measures, separate bubbles are expected to be created for those involved in the event this year.

Organisers said that a decision regarding attendees for this year's edition will be made closer to the competition.

Up to 250 fans - all corporate guests - were allowed daily last year.

Singapore Tourism Board's director of sports and wellness Ong Ling Lee said: "We drew good lessons in piloting corporate hospitality suites and digital engagement from last year's tournament... This paved the way for the safe resumption of more sports events with live audiences.

"Together with (organisers) IMG, the LPGA Tour, and title sponsor HSBC, we look forward to staging a safe and high quality tournament for everyone."

Fan favourite Lydia Ko, who finished second in 2015, was thrilled the event is again on the calendar.

The third-ranked New Zealand star, 24, said: "I've had some good results at Sentosa over the years but haven't managed to get my hands on the trophy just yet, so maybe 2022 can be my year.

"I'm really looking forward to it and to coming back to Singapore and we are all very thankful to everyone involved for making it possible."

Jonathan Wong