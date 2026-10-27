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Former US Open winner Graeme McDowell joins long list of golfers saying no to LIV 2.0

Graeme McDowell, in a file photo from 2023, said he was “grateful” for his last four years with LIV, and looked forward to the “next chapter of my career”.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell added his name to the long list of golfers not signing up for LIV 2.0.

The 47-year-old from Northern Ireland joined LIV Golf in 2022 and played for multiple teams, most recently OKGC in 2026.

“I’ve decided not to pursue LIV 2.0,” McDowell posted Oct 26 on X.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over the last four years and want to thank everyone who has been part of that journey. I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Tom McKibbin announced Oct 23 they would not be returning to LIV in 2027.

Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III, Adrian Meronk, Louis Oosthuizen and Thomas Pieters are also part of the exodus.

McDowell won 11 events on the European tour and four on the PGA Tour, including the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced earlier in 2026 that it would end its financial support of LIV Golf.

CEO Scott O’Neil has lined up funding for LIV 2.0 as the league goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, with plans to play a 10-event schedule in 2027 that includes five events in the United States and five internationally.

McDowell’s next step is unclear, as the DP World Tour has announced it will not grant membership to LIV Golf players in 2027. REUTERS