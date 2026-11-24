For sure I want to return to the PGA Tour, says ex-LIV Golf player Cameron Smith

Australian golfer Cameron Smith practising on Nov 23 at the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney ahead of the Australian PGA Championship. He aims to do well on the DP World Tour in 2027 in order to return to the PGA Tour.

SYDNEY – Australian Cameron Smith has moved on from LIV Golf, is preparing for his invitation-only appearances on the DP World Tour and is already thinking about a return to the PGA Tour.

As the 2022 British Open champion prepared for the Australian PGA Championship starting on Nov 26 at The Lakes in Sydney, attention inevitably turned to his career goals and his steps toward a possible return to the PGA Tour.

“I guess that’s the path. That’s where I want to be now for sure,” the 33-year-old told the Australian Associated Press. “DP’s given us a chance to kind of fulfil that. We’ll see how that goes. There’s plenty of good players out there and plenty of other guys that want to do the same thing, so it’s going to be difficult.

“But for sure that’s where I want to play.”

Currently, the top 10 from the European tour’s “Race to Dubai” season points list qualify for the PGA Tour. To even have a chance at that, Smith needs to play more tournaments on the DP World Tour’s 2027 schedule.

He could do that by winning the co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championship for a fourth time or the Dec 3-6 Australian Open at Kingston Heath, which also features world No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

“I think given what they’ve told me, I pretty much need to win this year to get membership,” Smith said. “It’s all still very blurry to me at the moment. There’s a lot of rules, but we’ll have a few opportunities and like I said, I’ve always managed to play pretty good down here, so why not start it off with a good one?”

The PGA Tour board last week said it had “thoughtful discussions” about the future of players at LIV Golf but otherwise seemed to be in no hurry to decide if there is room for them next season.

CEO Brian Rolapp said the “returning member programme” that allowed Brooks Koepka to return to the PGA Tour in 2026 with financial penalties was not on the table.

Smith did not take up that one-time offer in January, which applied only to players who had won Majors or The Players Championship from 2022 till 2025.

So he is in a kind of limbo. LIV Golf, which lost the financial support of Saudi Arabia and filed for bankruptcy on Sept 8, told a bankruptcy court earlier in November it had abandoned plans for a new version of the league and had begun winding down its business.

“There was a lot of uncertainty and then in a way it was good to just like get the noise over and done with,” Smith said. “It was a big move to go to LIV at the start for sure, and I think everyone that was close to me and all my friends saw why I was doing it and why I made the decision.”

Former world No. 1 and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott said he had no doubts about Smith fitting back in.

“Cam’s incredibly talented and he’ll adjust to his new environment,” the 46-year-old Australian said. “He’ll be just fine.” AP