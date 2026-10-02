Football With A Heart raises $1.28 million for charities

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Singapore Pools’ fund-raising campaign with football and golf hits all the right notes

Golfers line up to take their buggies for the Appreciation game at Laguna National’s Masters course on Oct 2.

The charity arm of Singapore Pools is one to be admired. It has a big impact and leaves a deep impression on the public.

Community organisations, sports associations, arts groups and other charities have benefited tremendously from Singapore Pools’ generosity over the years.

The state-owned company channels 97 per cent of its annual revenue back to the community through taxes, prizes and surplus contributions to the Tote Board.

It uses its extensive network of about 300 retail outlets to sell donation draw tickets for dozens of charities, raising millions for local causes, supporting nation-building and social causes.

One such venture is its organising of the annual Football With A Heart (FWAH) series, which hands over money to a series of charities, especially local social enterprises and welfare organisations.

Launched in 2012, the Singapore Pools signature executive football charity raised $1.28 million in 2026 , the highest amount in its history. The sum came from 58 corporate sponsors – of which 56 sent teams to compete in the football event – as well as Singapore Pools and Tote Board.

This year marked the 11th edition of FWAH, which was held as part of Weekend With A Heart at the National Stadium on April 25 and 26.

Fifty-six corporate teams competed across eight pitches in five -a-side matches for the Cup and Plate titles.

The funds support six organisations focused on youth and community programmes: Access Singapore, MINDS, RiverLife Community Services, *SCAPE, SportCares and Youth Guidance Outreach Services.

On Oct 2 , more than 170 guests gathered for an Appreciation Golf and Dinner at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

At the grand dinner, guests enjoyed a warm celebratory meal that featured performances by FWAH beneficiaries Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and Faith Music Centre, adding a meaningful close to the day’s activities.

Singapore Pools holds a dinner at a Golf Appreciation event annually to recognise its sponsors, with almost 200 guests attending each year.

Simon Leong, Singapore Pools’ chief product officer, said: “It has always been our practice to ensure that we appreciate the generosity of our sponsors and benefactors. The spirit of giving is so evident in them and we sincerely thank them for their heartfelt gesture.

“Their monies go a long way in uplifting the underprivileged, and we owe them a deep sense of gratitude.”

The golf event was staged at Laguna National’s historic Masters course, which featured some of the world’s leading tournaments including the European Tour’s Osim Singapore Masters in 2006, which Singapore’s Mardan Mamat won.

Chin Sau Ho, Singapore Pools’ senior director for community partnerships and communications, said: “Football With A Heart has always been about more than the game. It is about bringing people and organisations together around a shared purpose, and turning that into meaningful outcomes for the vulnerable in our community.

“The record $1.28 million raised this year reflects the generosity and commitment of our partners, many of whom have journeyed with us over the years. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and for believing in what we can achieve together.”

stsports@sph.com.sg