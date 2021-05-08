Flawless Patty grabs the sole lead with 64 again

BANGKOK • Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit fired a flawless eight-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead over compatriot Atthaya Thitikul at the halfway stage of the Honda LPGA Thailand yesterday.

The joint-overnight leader with Atthaya carded six birdies in the second round.

She also sank a 10-foot eagle putt, after a brilliant approach shot on the 18th hole, to be 16-under 128 for the tournament at Siam Country Club in Chon Buri province.

The 21-year-old rookie, who won her first Major, the ANA Inspiration, last month, was locked in a tight battle for much of the day with Atthaya.

The 18-year-old had an eagle of her own on the seventh and bogeyed No. 17 to finish the round with a 67, but remains in the hunt for a maiden LPGA Tour title.

World No. 12 Patty has a chance of breaking into the top 10 should she win here, but she does not plan to stop there after a whirlwind debut season.

Two-time Major champion Ariya Jutanugarn - who shot a 69 to stay in joint-seventh, six shots off the lead - was the first Thai to not only win a Major but also become world No. 1, and Patty hopes to emulate her achievement.

She said: "I'd like to be world No. 1, but I know that will take a lot and it's not going to come easy. It's going to take time.

"If anything, I just want to play good and win a couple more this year."

Germany's Caroline Masson was third after a steady round of 66 to match her effort a day earlier, while Mexican Gaby Lopez (64), New Zealand's Lydia Ko (67) and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68) were tied for fourth.

Amy Yang, who has won three of her four LPGA titles in Thailand tournaments, including the 2019 edition, fired a spotless round of 65 to sit in seventh place alongside fellow South Korean Park Hee-young (66).

Australia's Hannah Green, the runner-up to South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last week, endured a disappointing outing with a 71 although she managed to extend her streak of under-par rounds to 18.

