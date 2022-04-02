Finding right rhythm vital for Lahiri

SAN ANTONIO • India's Anirban Lahiri overcame a sluggish start to fire a four-under 68 and lie three shots off the first-round lead at the Texas Open on Thursday.

The world No. 89, runner-up at The Players Championship last month, was one-over through 10 holes at TPC San Antonio before powering home with five birdies, thanks largely to a putter which warmed up down the stretch.

Scotland's Russell Knox opened with a 65 to lead the US$8.6 million (S$11.7 million) PGA Tour event.

The 34-year-old Lahiri is attempting to win a first PGA career title after coming agonisingly close at the Tour's flagship tournament at TPC Sawgrass, and victory tomorrow would also secure a spot in next week's Masters.

"Today was about trying to find the same kind of rhythm to my routine, rhythm to how I was swinging the club," he said.

"The body still feels a bit rusty. When I started, it was a bit cold and there was bit of moisture on the surface and I was trying to get a good feel and speed of the greens.

"I definitely wanted to get back into my rhythm after being away and battling an infection I picked up from my daughter. I was laid off in bed for a few days and didn't play that much golf, but I didn't really hit a lot of bad shots."

Starting from the 10th, Lahiri navigated his opening 10 holes with two bogeys against a lone birdie before his putter started to find its range.

He rolled in a nine-footer on the second, a 23-footer on the fifth and then nailed three successive birdies from nine, 18 and 30 feet respectively to close out his round in style.

"On the back nine, I found the speed of the greens. I've played this course quite a bit and I understand the nature of this course," he said. "You try to just put yourself in good positions and places where you can make aggressive swings and aggressive putts.

"If you can do that, you can make a couple of birdies. The putter got a little warmer and it was a nice bonus on the last to get a long one which feels really good."

Despite the high of his stellar finish at The Players, Lahiri, who finished fifth here last year, intends to keep his foot on the pedal in a bid to regain his place among golf's elite.

He was ranked as high as 33rd in the world and featured in the Presidents Cup twice for the International Team, but his last title as a pro came in 2015.

"The Players Championship was fantastic and it's in the past now. It's time to move on and try to be in the present which was pretty much what I did," he said.

"I'm just trying to do the same, stay in the present, stay in the now, do what I need to do, what I need to feel, what I need to work on.

"I'm just trying to get back to that and it's nice to see my golf responding."

South Korea's Kim Si-woo and C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei also got off to good starts with matching 69s.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who is defending his Masters title next week, opened with a 74 in his first appearance since withdrawing from The Players owing to a back injury.

