Filipino wild card Miguel Tabuena proud to represent the Philippines, South-east Asia on LIV stage

Miguel Tabuena is the first player from the Philippines and South-east Asia to compete on LIV Golf.

SINGAPORE – While most children fell asleep to cartoon shows like Barney & Friends or Sesame Street, Miguel Tabuena had a different nightly ritual growing up: Watching Tiger Woods’ 1997 Masters triumph on videotapes.

He eventually memorised the commentary after viewing the VHS playback repeatedly, an early sign of his love for golf.

His parents, Luigi and Lorna, who played the sport at a club level, introduced him to golf early. At one year and eight months old, Tabuena owned his first club, albeit a plastic one.

That was soon replaced by a more serious upgrade – his mother’s five-wood, cut down to about a foot long.

The club went everywhere with him and remained by his side even when he slept.

Recalling his early days as a golfer, the 31-year-old said: “I was never forced to play, even when I got older, I enjoyed playing other sports. I also grew up playing basketball and football, but golf really hit me a different way for sure.”

His love for the sport endured and his potential grew over time.

At just 16, he clinched silver at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games before turning professional shortly after.

He then established himself on the Asian Tour, clinching four titles, including the 2025 International Series Philippines, one of the elevated events on the circuit.

The latest chapter of his career has brought him to LIV Golf, after he was confirmed as a wild card for the 2026 season, making him the first South-east Asian to earn full status on the breakaway circuit.

Speaking to The Straits Times ahead of LIV Singapore, he said: “I’m doing what I can; I’m not leaving any stone unturned.

“I’m really doing the best I can to represent not only the Philippines, but also South-east Asia here. Last week in Hong Kong, around the putting green, there were flags for each player and it’s nice to see the Philippines flag up there. ”

He sits tied-44th in the field of 57 with a three-over 145 total after shooting a two-over 73 in the second round at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on March 13. He is 13 shots adrift of leader Bryson DeChambeau.

It has been a steep learning curve for Tabuena on LIV. He began the season with a tied-48th finish in Riyadh, before placing tied-44th and joint-52nd in Adelaide and Hong Kong respectively.

Even though it may not be easy, he has one major goal in 2026: To remain on LIV.

Tabuena said: “I can’t say that I’m used to it, but it’s a different pressure for sure.

“I catch myself trying a bit too hard the last few rounds and not really letting myself play freely like how I play on the Asian Tour or any IS (International Series) events.

“It happens naturally because you are playing against these world-class players... but at the same time it’s golf – you’re playing the same courses you’ve played on the Asian Tour, so as long as I get past this speed bump, I’ll be on the right track.”

Miguel Tabuena, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, was confirmed as a wild card for the 2026 LIV season. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Letting go sometimes goes against his instincts as a perfectionist.

Earlier this week in Sentosa, he had a putting practice session that lasted three hours and he stopped only when LIV’s vice-president of player relations Maxim Williams told him to as nightfall approached.

It followed his disappointment with his putting during the last two rounds in Hong Kong.

He knows achieving perfection on the course is impossible, yet he strives for it in training – whether it is feeling a certain sensation in his hands, the way his ball flies or the shape of the shot.

Having adopted a cautious approach in the previous events, Tabuena has come to realise that succeeding on the circuit requires a different mindset.

Watching how two-time Major winner Jon Rahm played en route to his victory in Hong Kong was eye-opening for him.

He recalled how the former world No. 1 held a three-shot lead with four holes remaining.

But on Hong Kong Golf Club’s hole No. 15, which requires a 290-yard carry over a ditch, the Spaniard pulled out a driver, when a three-wood would have typically been sufficient.

He said: “I didn’t really play aggressive enough to make enough birdies so I was steering away from trouble, but I was not leaving myself with the best chances for birdies as well.

“These guys play aggressive from start to finish; that’s the biggest thing I’ve picked up.”

As he navigates this new chapter, his two-year-old daughter Paloma and his Christian faith help to keep things in perspective, reminding him that life is not all about golf.

For years, his life revolved around the sport. His daily routine rarely changed: Range practice, putting, short game, go home, have lunch, return to the course, sleep and repeat.

While he does not regret it, he now makes a conscious effort to spend more time with his wife Sandra and Paloma, who often travel with him for tournaments.

In Singapore, there are plans to bring Paloma, who loves dinosaurs, to the Jurassic Park attraction at Universal Studios.

In the meantime, Tabuena is relishing the company of his family during the tournament.

He said: “It’s nice to come back to the room and get a hug from my wife and Paloma, no matter how I play, whether I shoot 65 or 85, it’s the same.

“That’s a big weight off your shoulders, for sure, where you just learn how to play free and not worry about the outcome.”

Faith is also important, having grown up with his pastor father.

On the circuit, there is also a group of Christian players, caddies and spouses, who get together once a week to talk, making this new journey less lonely.

While Tabuena is enjoying the experience and camaraderie on the tour, he wants more than that.

“You have to tell yourself that you belong here and you’ve earned your status on this tour and you’re just like everyone else here.

“You more or less have the same chance to win as everyone else here and you can’t just wait for it – you have to really take it.”