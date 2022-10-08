Fans liv-ing it up in Bangkok

BANGKOK - Trying to locate Bangkok's Stonehill golf course on the Grab app is a sure sign of just how spanking new the club is - Stonehenge comes up as a trip suggestion instead.

Stonehenge, it seems, is not a tourist attraction in England, but the name of a bar in the district of Lat Phrao.

And the reference is apt for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, as the breakaway series' first Asian stop teed off on Friday with local and international fans turning up in droves all ready to let their hair down and party.

From Thailand to Australia, Malaysia and Vietnam, they came to catch some of the tour's biggest stars, with over 300 fans gathered at the players' practice range over an hour before the shotgun start.

A pet project of Thailand's fourth-richest man Sarath Ratanavadi and his son Saris, Stonehill is located in Pathum Thani, over an hour's drive from downtown Bangkok.

Nott Naganidhi, 53, was there early on Friday with his seven-year-old son Nathan, wife, mother and sister. Nott, who is the general manager of a private golf club here, said: "I brought my son to see some of the best players.

"I saw them play in Portland when my son was there for a tournament and the crowds here (in Bangkok) are better. This is a world-class event for sure and we had to see it because it is here."

Over the course of the day, action-starved golf fans continued to come in through the gates, soaking in the music and party atmosphere as they tucked into beef and stewed pork noodles washed down with Singha beer at fan zones like the Birdie Shack. Organisers were unable to provide spectator numbers on Friday.

Vietnamese businessman Binh Huynh had flown in from Ho Chi Minh City with his 12-year-old son Bin. Noting the lack of top-level golf tournaments during the pandemic, Binh, 45, said: "I came here with about 20 of my friends because it is a big event. I have been to the British Open in Scotland and the atmosphere here is fantastic and the golf course looks good."

Bin, a 20-handicapper, added: "I like Dustin Johnson because he's a good player."

British golf fans John Goddard and Stewart Beck, both in their 50s, were spotted on the course trying to locate team Majesticks' Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.