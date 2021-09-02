Fans calling 'Brooksie' may be kicked out, warns Tour

LOS ANGELES • PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan said on Tuesday that fans taunting Bryson DeChambeau by addressing him with the name of his rival Brooks Koepka risked expulsion from future tournaments.

Speaking ahead of this week's Tour Championship in Atlanta, Monahan waded into the issue of fan behaviour which has emerged during the simmering feud between DeChambeau and Koepka.

At recent events, DeChambeau has been heckled with cries of "Brooksie" from the galleries.

Last Sunday, after an agonising play-off defeat by Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship, DeChambeau swore in response to a fan who catcalled him with the words "Great job, Brooksie!"

On Tuesday, Monahan said the PGA Tour would move to stamp out the heckling.

"By coming to a PGA Tour event, you're expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by refraining from and reporting any unsafe, disruptive or harassing behaviour," he said.

"Comments or gestures that undermine the inclusive and welcoming nature of the game will not be tolerated, nor will any harassment of players, caddies, volunteers, officials, staff or other spectators."

Monahan added that fans targeting DeChambeau for abuse with cries of "Brooksie" could be subject to removal.

"That has been going on for an extended period of time," he said. "To me, at this point, it's disrespectful, and that's the kind of behaviour that we're not going to tolerate."

DeChambeau and Koepka's long-running feud has simmered since 2019, when the latter made complaints about DeChambeau's slow play.

In May, Koepka could not hide his annoyance after DeChambeau photobombed him during a video interview following the PGA Championship which went viral.

News of the Tour's crackdown was greeted with amusement by some other professionals.

"It's official. Calling Bryson anything but his real name will get you thrown out," tweeted South Korea-born James Hahn.

"So if any one of you call me Kevin Na, Danny Lee or Sang-moon Bae, we're gonna have some problems."

England's Lee Westwood added: "I've been called Lumpy, Oosty, Clarkey (amongst other names that I can't mention) on and off for the last 25 years!!!"

Shane Lowry, often mistaken for English golfer Andrew "Beef" Johnston, quipped: "If everyone who calls me (Johnston) gets kicked out there will be no fans left."

Spain's world No. 1 Jon Rahm also revealed he too had often received abuse from spectators, but added that is only "1 per cent" of all the public and that "everybody else is great".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE