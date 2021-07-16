Ex-winners start strong in bid to end Major drought

LONDON • The long-awaited return of the British Open got under way under blue skies at Royal St. George's yesterday as former champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa took a one-shot clubhouse lead on six-under 64.

England's Richard Bland fired the first shot of the 149th Open, which was delayed a year by the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 32,000 fans will take to the course in Sandwich, Kent, as Covid-19 restrictions ease in England despite a spike in cases.

Oosthuizen has been frustrated so far this year in his attempt to add to his only Major triumph after cruising to victory in the 2010 British Open at St Andrews.

The 38-year-old finished second in the year's last two Majors, the PGA Championship and US Open, and is now in contention again.

"Probably in my mind the perfect round I could have played. I didn't make many mistakes. When I had good opportunities for birdie, I made the putts. Just a very good solid round," he said.

"I've learnt over the years playing Majors that patience is key. Even if you make bogeys, know that a lot of people are going to make bogeys."

After starting with seven straight pars, he had six birdies in 11 holes. Jordan Spieth, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017, and compatriot Brian Harman are one shot back on 65.

Spieth shot up the leaderboard thanks to four consecutive birdies between the fifth and the eighth holes and finished by picking up two more shots at No. 15 and 16.

"I like being in contention at Major championships," he said.

"It's fun. I've fortunately been there a lot. I've done a little bit of everything from that position. That's what we play for."

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes was among a group of three two shots behind Oosthuizen.

Tournament favourite Jon Rahm, this year's US Open champion, was stung by a double bogey at the par-four ninth and finished one over.

Playing partner Shane Lowry, the reigning British Open champion, made a nightmare start to his title defence with bogeys on the opening two holes. The Irishman also ended the round on 71.

Brooks Koepka, a serial contender for Majors, kept himself in the hunt for another with a 69 despite bogeying the second and 18th.

Bryson DeChambeau, with whom Koepka has an ongoing feud, found himself constantly hacking out of what he described as "diabolical" hay in an up-and-down round that contained four birdies and five bogeys for a 71.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

