Evian is first women's golf Major called off

PARIS • The Evian Championship yesterday became the first Major on the LPGA calendar to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US$4.1 million (S$5.7 million) tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, was earlier moved from July 23-26 to Aug 6-9 due to the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

"The ongoing uncertainty concerning the opening of borders, in particular with Asia and the USA, poses a major risk to the organisation of a competition, which in less than eight weeks, has to welcome 120 players from around the world and from over 30 countries," organisers said in a statement yesterday.

The sporting calendar, organisers continued, did not allow for another rescheduling of the date.

The other four women's golf Major tournaments are still set to tee off. The Women's British Open is scheduled for Aug 20-23 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The ANA Inspiration, typically the year's first Major, has been moved to Sept 10-13 at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California.

The Women's PGA Championship is set for Oct 8-11 at Aronimink Golf Club Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The US Women's Open will take place at Champions Golf Club in Houston from Dec 10 to 13.

The pandemic has affected 12 of the LPGA's 34 events, with nine cancelled and three postponed.

The Tour is expected to resume at the July 23-26 Marathon Classic.

With the LPGA Tour on hold since mid-February, Evian Championship defending champion Ko Jin-young continues to ply her trade in her native South Korea.

The world No. 1 will play in a South Korean major championship next week, confirmed organisers of the Korea Women's Open Golf Championship yesterday.

The 2019 LPGA Player of the Year will be joined at the June 18-21 event by world No. 10 Lee Jeong-eun, the reigning LPGA Rookie of the Year, reported the Yonhap News Agency.

Former top-ranked Ryu So-yeon, world No. 6 Kim Sei-young and No. 13 Kim Hyo-joo will also feature at the Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon.

It will be Ko's second major tournament of the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) season. She made her first competitive appearance this year at last week's KLPGA event, the Lotte Cantata Ladies Open.

The US PGA Tour will make its return tomorrow without spectators but with a star-studded field including the world's top five players, at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

