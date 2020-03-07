Every outguns McIlroy on pet Bay Hill course

MIAMI • In seeking to avoid a "fried" brain, Rory McIlroy is not thinking about the Masters.

But his form will inevitably leave others to speculate about the world No. 1's prospects at the first Major of the year next month.

A six-under 66 on Thursday to open the Arnold Palmer Invitational planted the Northern Irishman ahead of the field before Matt Every's took a one-stroke advantage with his late surge.

Day one saw the kind of effortless, free-flowing golf which renders McIlroy so appealing. The score was even more impressive given he was one over after six holes. But it is hardly surprisingly as his 18-hole scoring average, 68.205 over 20 rounds, is the best this PGA Tour season.

His goal from here is simple: to capitalise on a terrific start, which was not the case a fortnight ago in Mexico City, where he finished fifth. But even that apparent slip requires context, given that he was visibly well short of his best over the concluding three rounds of the World Golf Championships event.

"I'm definitely playing a bit better than I was in Mexico," said the 30-year-old in what should serve as a warning to the rest of the field.

"I'm putting better, driving it better. I think the course suits me a little bit better as well.

"Mexico was frustrating because I started well and then just couldn't get the best out of myself for the final three days. I'm a little more comfortable on this course.

"But 54 holes is still a long way to go and you sort of take it one day at a time. It's not as if I played badly in Mexico. I shot 69, 68, 68 the last three days. I just didn't get as much out of myself as I wanted to."

His moment at Bay Hill arrived at the fourth, his 13th hole, where he sent a glorious three-iron from a fairway bunker to within 25 feet of the pin. He converted for an eagle.

"Harry (Diamond, his caddie) said that's the best shot I've hit all year," he said.

2 First-round leader Matt Every's only victories in his career have come at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"I had 260 yards, it was in between three-iron and five-wood. Five-wood was going to carry up on top but it had a chance to go over the back of the green and that chip from over the back to that back pin is really tricky.

"So I said to Harry, 'If I can catch this three-iron I can maybe pitch it 10 or 15 yards short.' Short was always better than long. And it just came out perfectly and got up to pin high."

The 2018 champion, though, made a poor start when he plunked his approach shot into a lake at his second hole. But he roared back with five birdies and an eagle and was a stroke in front of Americans Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler.

Every, a Bay Hill winner in 2014 and 2015 but who has not won anywhere else on tour, showed his affinity for the course by making seven birdies. While McIlroy's score was almost expected, the American's was a horses-for-courses performance.

He has had only one top-70 finish since his return in January from a 12-week suspension for a positive cannabis test. He claimed to have used the "legally prescribed" substance for medical reasons.

"Sometimes I'm really good, sometimes I'm really bad," he said. "It's a weird game."

The 36-year-old sank two monster putts in quick succession, a 35-footer at his 10th hole followed by a 50-footer at the next.

"Complete luck," he insisted. "Sometimes they just go in."

Brooks Koepka, whom McIlroy recently displaced at the top of the rankings, bogeyed his final two holes for an even-par 72.

He said he was struggling for confidence in his battle to find form on his return from a knee injury.

The high quality field is missing eight-time champion Tiger Woods, who is playing a limited schedule ahead of defending his Masters title, while defending champion Francesco Molinari pulled out shortly before his round with a back injury.

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS