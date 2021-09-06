Europeans rally for lead in Cup

TOLEDO (Ohio) • The United States' all-in-the-family top pairing was unable to prevent a European onslaught on Saturday, as the visiting team opened strong at the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The Americans were able to split the afternoon four-ball session but the defending champions took a 51/2-point to 21/2-point lead into the second day of the competition yesterday.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, and her sister Jessica - undefeated two years ago - fell one-up to Leona Maguire of Ireland and Mel Reid of England, in one of three matches in which the US failed to make an impact.

Their half-point came when Ally Ewing and Megan Khang tied Celine Boutier of France and Georgia Hall of England.

In other foursome matches, Matilda Castren of Finland and Anna Nordqvist of Sweden defeated Austin Ernst and Danielle Kang one-up, and Charley Hull of England and Emily Pedersen of Denmark defeated Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson one-up.

Europe are the defending champions of the biennial event and looked every bit the part on Saturday.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start to my Solheim career," debutante Maguire said. "Very lucky to have Mel alongside me. I think everybody had written us off today, and we just sort of took that in our stride and wanted to be as relentless and fearless as possible, and I feel like we did that."

Pedersen added: "Nothing feels better than winning a point for Europe. I'm so happy.

"I knew the line and I saw the putt the whole way. I just had to get a little bit of a stroke on it and I knew I was going to."

In the afternoon session, Nelly and Ewing defeated Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Sweden's Madeleine Sagstrom one-up.

Sagstrom struggled to keep her emotions in check after a rules controversy erupted.

Nelly was putting for an eagle on the par-five 13th during the session, when her ball stopped on the edge of the hole and was collected by Sagstrom.

Officials quickly intervened, ruling the ball was overhanging the lip and that she had not waited the mandatory 10 seconds to see if the ball would drop in before picking it up.

Nelly was awarded the eagle for a one-up lead, which the duo did not relinquish and Sagstrom was visibly upset afterwards.

"Obviously, I wasn't following the rules about leaving the ball for 10 seconds," she said.

"I believe in integrity and the honour of the game of golf, and I would never pick up a putt that had a chance to go in.

"I don't agree with the decision of the ball being on the edge but I didn't follow the 10-second rule so it sucks right now. I feel like I let my team down."

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho also finished one-up over Spain's Carlota Ciganda and German Sophia Popov.

However, Nordqvist and Finn Matilda Castren defeated Thompson and Mina Harigae 4&3, and Hall and Maguire beat Altomare and Yealimi Noh one-up.

Foursomes and four-ball play were contested yesterday, with the closing singles matches scheduled for today on the 6,903-yard, par-72 course. The Americans lead the overall series 10-6.

REUTERS

SOLHEIM CUP

Day 3: Singles

StarHub Ch204, 11.55pm