Europe 'Play With Heart' to keep cup

TOLEDO (Ohio) • Europe, fuelled by rookies Matilda Castren and Leona Maguire, beat the United States 15-13 to retain the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio on Monday.

Finland's Castren fired out of a bunker and drained her putt at the 18th to secure a one-up victory over Lizette Salas for the point that ensured Europe would retain the trophy it won in 2019 at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew became the first captain to guide her team to back-to-back victories, as Europe's second win on American soil reduced the overall advantage to 10-7.

The Europeans came into the final day of the biennial matchplay showdown against the best US women golfers needing five points from 12 singles matches to gain the 14 they needed to take the trophy back home.

Ireland's Maguire - like Castren, the first woman from her country to play in the Cup - fittingly delivered Europe's first point of the day with a dominant 5&4 victory over Jennifer Kupcho.

"Just so proud of getting 41/2 points (across three days) on the board for Europe," said the world No. 43, who became only the third player to do so in Cup history.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who was involved in a rules controversy on day one, put the next point on the board for Europe with a 3&2 victory over Ally Ewing.

France's Celine Boutier polished off a 5&4 victory over Mina Harigae before a tense tussle between Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson ended tied, giving the Americans their first half-point of the day.

The hosts, backed by their rowdy fans, were able to dial up the pressure as the afternoon wore on.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda rallied from two-down to win a back-and-forth battle with England's Georgia Hall for a one-up victory.

Brittany Altomare, with the aid of a couple of monster putts, won four of the last five holes for a 2&1 win over Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

But after Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen halved her match with Austin Ernst, the remaining six matches were must-wins for the US.

Castren knew the stakes were high when she took a one-up lead to the final hole against Salas, and she was elated after getting the job done.

"It's hard to put it into words," the world No. 46 said. "Right now, I'm shaking. I was looking at the scoreboard, and I knew it was going to be an important putt. We read it perfectly and it went in. I'm just so happy now."

Europe's players - who because of coronavirus travel restrictions played in front of a partisan crowd - were able to celebrate after Dane Emily Pedersen completed her one-up victory over Danielle Kang in the final match to seal the win.

US captain Pat Hurst admitted the Americans were "behind the eight ball" after the opening day on Saturday - when Europe took a 51/2 to 21/2 lead.

"It's not good enough," she said. "It is what it is. They played with heart and that's what we're asking for."

The men's equivalent Ryder Cup will take place from Sept 24-26 at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin and the Europeans are aiming to emulate their female counterparts and retain their title.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain tweeted: "Congratulations to the @SolheimCupEuro for winning the Solheim Cup! Now it's our turn, two weeks to go!!"

