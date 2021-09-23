Europe aiming to 'Make it count'

KOHLER (Wisconsin) • Padraig Harrington is hammering home the idea of European exceptionalism as his players prepare to defend the Ryder Cup in hostile territory against the United States.

Upon arriving at Whistling Straits, Europe's players learnt where they line up in the history of just 164 players who have represented the continent.

Despite their wealth of experience and also their depth of enthusiasm for the biennial matchplay showdown, they were clearly moved to learn what rare company they are in.

"It was very powerful," Spain's Sergio Garcia said of the video that featured past Cup greats like Jose Maria Olazabal and Tony Jacklin.

Every player to represent Europe was assigned a number, right through the members of this year's team of 12, who were urged to "make it count".

Garcia will be playing his 10th edition when Europe launch their defence of the Cup tomorrow on the Wisconsin course hugging the shore of Lake Michigan.

England's Lee Westwood will be playing in his 11th, tying Nick Faldo's record - but he too was struck by the video that contrasted the 164 to the 5,780 people who have climbed Mount Everest, 570 people who have been in outer space and the 225 men who have won a Major.

"You have a far greater chance of going into space or climbing Mount Everest than you have representing Europe in the Ryder Cup," Westwood said.

"It's something to be proud of, being able to pull on the clothing with the European team crest on it."

Europe have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups, thrashing the United States 171/2-101/2 in France in 2018.

That includes three of the past six held on American soil, although this time round, they will face a near-partisan daily home crowd of 40,000 with few visiting fans due to Covid-19 travel curbs.

In harkening to history, captain Harrington is banking on the spirit of camaraderie that Europe must have to maintain their dominance against an American team who feature eight of the world's top 10 players.

Just one European is ranked in the top 10 - world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain, with Norway's Viktor Hovland the next closest at 14th and four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy in 15th.

But what the visitors do have is experience in droves, unlike the US team who have six Cup rookies.

"I think that's one of the great things about the European team. It's not as if we're just looking to one guy," said McIlroy.

"There's a collection of very experienced players there that some of the younger guys and the rookies can look at. And then you look at our vice-captains, as well, and you look at all the pivotal roles they've played in Ryder Cups over the years. We have no shortage of leaders on our team."

Alongside English duo Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, 45 and 44 respectively, Westwood, 48, and Garcia, 41, form the largest over-40 European group since there were five in 1961.

But age has not diminished their ability, with Westwood, who had back-to-back runner-up efforts at Bay Hill and the Players Championship, and Garcia, who was sixth at the BMW Championship and 14th at the Tour Championship last month, in particular enjoying solid 2020-21 PGA Tour seasons.

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth has warned his fellow Americans not to read too much into the duo's rankings - neither are in the top 30 - saying: "The fact they both have been playing the calibre of golf they've been playing this year to make this team with the experience they have makes them very dangerous.

"You step on the first tee and you know you're going to play two of the best players in the world."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS