Enjoyment reaps reward for Ting

Malaysian Malcolm Ting has a simple philosophy when it comes to golf competitions.

"Just score, enjoy and do your best", is what the bespectacled Sarawakian from Miri believes in.

And the 20-year-old, who has been playing golf for 16 years, was rewarded yesterday when he won the 11th Warren-Uniforce Amateur Open by a comfortable four strokes in a field of 60 participants.

Lying fourth after the first day, Ting made a charge over the next two days with a four-under 67 and 70 for a winning total of 209 to beat runner-up Abel Eduard (72) of Australia.

Singapore's first-day pacesetters Daryl Low (77) and Justin Kuk (71) ended fifth and sixth respectively.

Yesterday, Ting bagged an eagle and two birdies against three bogeys to see off Eduard, who suffered a triple-bogey on the par-four fifth hole but bounced back with an ace on the 145m, par-three 14th hole at the pristine Warren Golf and Country Club course. He was given a set of golf balls and a certificate for the hole-in-one.

In the girls' category, Singapore's Inez Ng shot a second straight 68 for a 210 total to beat compatriot and overnight leader Hailey Loh, who could manage only a 73, by two strokes.

Warren member Ng bagged five birdies and two bogeys, including one at the final hole which Loh birdied.

Compatriots Shang Yu (76), Jillian Kuk (77) and Shayne Lim (81) completed the top-five positions on the leaderboard.