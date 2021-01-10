English the new leader after a 67

LOS ANGELES • Harris English is aiming to "keep the pedal down" as he closed with a 10-foot birdie to fire a six-under 67 and seize a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tournament of Champions.

The American, 31, made six birdies in a bogey-free round to stand on 14-under 132 after 36 holes on the par-73 Plantation course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

"I feel good about my game right now," English said. "I felt like I played really solid. Just didn't hole as many putts as I did in the first round.

"I drove the ball really well and hit a lot of greens in regulation.

"If I keep shooting six under, it's going to be a good score at the end of the week. I'm going to try to make as many birdies as I can. I've got to keep the pedal down."

Americans Justin Thomas (69), Ryan Palmer (67), Collin Morikawa (65) and Daniel Berger (65) shared second on 134.

South Korean Im Sung-jae (68) and Americans Brendon Todd (67), Patrick Reed (68) and Xander Schauffele (66) were tied for sixth on 135.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson (65), in his return after winning the Masters in November, was among seven on 136 ahead of the weekend play.

Defending champion Thomas, ranked third, birdied the last after hitting the flagstick to shoot 69 and grab a share of second.

Separately, the PGA Tour Series-China will not have a 2021 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

During the year, officials from the PGA Tour Series-China will discuss ways of returning to competitive golf and a full schedule of events next year.

